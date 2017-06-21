NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
FedEx Corp., up $3.35 to $212.30
The package delivery service reported quarterly earnings that easily beat Wall Street’s estimates thanks to higher rates and delivery volumes.
Whirlpool Corp., down 75 cents to $193.81
The appliance maker said Jeff Fettig will step down as CEO in October. He’ll be replaced by Marc Bitzer, the company’s chief operating officer.
Red Hat Inc., up $8.62 to $98.58
The open-source software company reported results that beat analysts’ expectations, and it issued an upbeat forecast.
Adobe Systems Inc., up $3.33 to $144.24
The software maker’s latest quarterly results came in ahead of Wall Street’s forecasts.
CarMax Inc., up 48 cents to $59.74
The used car dealership chain posted earnings that beat analysts’ expectations.
CA Inc., up $4.22 to $35.80
Bloomberg News reported that the company is in talks with BMC Software about a deal that would combine the two and take CA private.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up $1.34 to $13.98
The microchip maker launched a new series of high-performance microprocessors.
Actuant Corp., down 95 cents to $22.25
The maker of hydraulic and mechanical tools lowered its profit forecast.