NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:
Viacom Inc., down 11 cents to $36.05
The entertainment conglomerate cut its dividend in half, said it won’t sell a stake in Paramount Pictures and announced the departure of its interim CEO, Tom Dooley.
Adobe Systems Inc., up $7.16 to $107.78
The software company raised its earnings and sales estimates after releasing solid quarterly results.
FedEx Corp., up $11.21 to $173.86
The shipping company gave a stronger forecast after its first-quarter results were better than expected.
Microsoft Corp., up 95 cents to $57.76
The tech company said it will repurchase $40 billion in stock and raised its dividend.
Target Corp., up 85 cents to $69.47
The retailer said it will buy back $5 billion in stock.
CarMax Inc., down $1.14 to $54.62
The used car retailer reported disappointing sales.
Anadarko Petroleum Corp., up $2.78 to $61.06
Energy company stocks rose with oil prices.
KB Home Inc., up 30 cents to $15.23
The homebuilder reported earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts.
