BANGKOK (AP) — Activists are asking a major corporate investor in Myanmar to speak out against the country’s treatment of its Rohingya minority.
An advocacy group, known as #WeAreAllRohingyaNow, sent an open letter this week to food and hygiene conglomerate Unilever, which owns two factories near Yangon, the largest city in the country.
They’re asking Unilever to take a stand against the persecution of the Muslim Rohingya in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.
Rights groups accuse Myanmar’s army of burning homes, rape and mass killings in their sweeping counterinsurgency campaign in Rakhine state, home to most of the country’s Rohingya.
Rohingya activists say that multinational companies can put pressure on the Myanmar government, which has defended its military actions in Rakhine.
Unilever has not responded to the letter and declined to comment about the campaign.
