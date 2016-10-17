An executive of the hipster-friendly Ace Hotel Group was sued for allegedly trying to defraud the estate of late founder Alex Calderwood out of a majority stake in the boutique chain.

Calderwood’s estate filed breach-of-contract claims Monday against Brad Wilson, Ace’s New York-based president and chief operating officer. The lawsuit, filed in state court in Manhattan, is seeking at least $14.5 million in damages over claims Wilson conspired with an investor, Ecoplace LLC, to rip off the estate.

Calderwood, who died suddenly at the chain’s London hotel in 2013, “grew Ace from a ‘flophouse’ in a run-down part of Seattle” into a successful international brand with locations in Portland, Palm Springs and Manhattan, according to the lawsuit. The transformation was due in part to Ecoplace’s investment of $10 million for about 33 percent stake of the company two years before Calderwood died, the filing said.

After his death, Wilson and Ecoplace allegedly gave Calderwood’s father, Tom, misleading financial information to “acquire Alex’s majority interest in Ace for far less than it was worth,” according to the complaint.

Wilson and Ecoplace “commissioned for delivery to Tom a bogus appraisal that omitted key Ace assets to make Tom think Ace was worth less than it truly was,” lawyers for the estate said in the filing.

Ace officials didn’t immediately return a message left with the company’s press office for comment on the lawsuit. Richard Mattiaccio, a lawyer for Ecoplace, declined to comment on the allegations. Ecoplace wasn’t named as a defendant in the lawsuit.