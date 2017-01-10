NEW YORK (AP) — Chipotle says a key sales figure turned positive last month, a possible sign that the burrito chain may be starting to recover from a food safety scare.
Shares of Chipotle rose to a high for the year.
The Denver company says sales at established stores jumped 14.7 percent in December. They fell 1.4 percent in November and fell 20.2 percent in October.
The rebound in the final month of the year eclipsed a disappointing outlook for the entire fourth quarter.
Most Read Stories
- A story of Earl Thomas, a fur hat and a group of die-hard Russian Seahawks fans VIEW
- Snow to dust Tuesday morning commute in Seattle area
- AG Bob Ferguson unveils assault-weapons ban for Washington — and a backup plan
- A Seattle mini-mall closes and neighbors hope and worry ... again | Jerry Large
- Manhunt underway for suspect in killing of Orlando officer VIEW
Chipotle expects sales at established restaurants to fall 4.8 percent in the final quarter of the year, which is a more significant deterioration than the 3.8 percent drop analysts expected, according to a survey by FactSet.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.