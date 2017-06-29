NEW YORK (AP) — Millennials no longer have to choose between a home or avocado toast.
At least, that’s the deal online lender SoFi is offering. The company said Thursday it will give a month’s worth of avocado toast to anyone who takes out a mortgage with it in July.
The promotion plays off jokes that have been circulating for the past couple months: that millennials can’t afford their first homes because they are spending too much money on trendy avocado toast brunches.
SoFi says it’ll send those who qualify the avocados and bread in three shipments to keep them fresh. And yes, gluten-free bread is an option.
