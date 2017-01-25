The Dow Jones industrial average closed above 20,000 points for the first time Wednesday, two months after its first close above 19,000. Here are other times the Dow first closed above other 1,000-point milestones.
1,000: Nov. 14, 1972
2,000: Jan. 8, 1987
3,000: April 17, 1991
4,000: Feb. 23, 1995
5,000: Nov. 21, 1995
6,000: Oct. 14, 1996
7,000: Feb. 13, 1997
8,000: July 16, 1997
9,000: April 6, 1998
10,000: Mar. 29, 1999
11,000: May 3, 1999
12,000: Oct. 19, 2006
13,000: April 25, 2007
14,000: July 19, 2007
15,000: May 7, 2013
16,000: Nov. 21, 2013
17,000: July 3, 2014
18,000: Dec. 23, 2014
19,000: Nov. 22, 2016
20,000: Jan. 25, 2017
Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices
