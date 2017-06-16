NEW YORK (AP) — A look at Amazon.com Inc. and Wholes Foods Market Inc. by the numbers. The online retail juggernaut Amazon said Friday it is buying grocery chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, including debt.
AMAZON
Founded: 1994
CEO: Jeff Bezos
Most Read Stories
- Amazon to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in bid to become major grocer
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Seattle’s mega-commuters: We spend more time than ever traveling to work | FYI Guy
- 2-year-old thinks Seattle bride is a real-life princess -- and the photos go viral
- Seattle police release ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen’s arrest video: ‘I suppose I gotta pay the piper’ WATCH
Headquarters: Seattle, Washington
Annual sales: $136 billion in 2016
Market value: $476 billion
Employees: 341,400
WHOLE FOODS
Founded: 1980
CEO: John Mackey
Headquarters: Austin, Texas
Annual sales: $15.7 billion in fiscal 2016
Market value: $13.4 billion
Employees: 87,000