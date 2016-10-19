NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times has named A.G. Sulzberger deputy publisher.
The Times said Wednesday that the 36-year-old Sulzberger will report to his father, publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr.
His appointment is effective Nov. 1.
He’s been associate editor for strategy since July 2015. In that role, he led a team focused on The Times newsroom’s continued digital transformation.
Sulzberger joined The Times in 2009. He also has worked as a reporter, editor and national correspondent.
The influential paper has long been controlled by the family. A.G. Sulzberger’s great-great-grandfather took over The Times in 1896.
