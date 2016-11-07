There is a growing political consensus that the time has come for change in the tax rules to encourage repatriation of the vast troves of corporate earnings held outside the country.

The next president may have a rare opportunity to close tax loopholes that have let American corporations stash more than $2 trillion in untaxed profits outside the United States.

This enormous hoard of stranded cash has barely been an issue in the contentious election campaign of 2016, and precise predictions of deals that could be made in Washington are foolhardy until election results are tallied.

But this much is clear: There is a growing political consensus that the time has come for change in the tax rules to encourage repatriation of the vast troves of corporate earnings held outside the country. Companies, ordinary taxpayers and thousands of investors have substantial and sometimes conflicting stakes in the outcome.

“Everyone agrees that something is going to be done about this,” said Edward D. Kleinbard, the former chief of staff of the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation, and now a law professor at the University of Southern California. “The question, of course, is exactly what.”

Under current rules, by declaring that foreign profits are permanently or indefinitely reinvested abroad, U.S. companies can defer taxation on that money. How much money, exactly, is subject to interpretation, but careful estimates extend from about $2.4 trillion to roughly $3 trillion.

Both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have indicated they plan to tax at least some of that money and induce corporations to bring it home, though details are scarce.

There was bipartisan support in Congress for a deal on corporate repatriation in 2015, but it fizzled. The usual gridlock in Washington — and the likelihood of changes in the political firmament after the election — dimmed prospects for a deal in 2016. That could soon shift.

One reason is that the sums that could be made available for use by the government have become staggeringly large. Like the gravity of an outsize planet, the concentration of so much money creates a nearly irresistible force: Something needs to be done about it.

An approach called repatriation — in which untaxed foreign corporate profits are subject to immediate taxation — would provide a gigantic infusion to the Treasury and give corporations a significant incentive to move money home. Leading plans in Congress include this approach, Kleinbard said.

Reforming the tax code is anything but simple, however. The details are crucial, and there are plenty of them, giving corporate lobbyists ample opportunity to shape eventual changes in a manner that favors the big companies.

First, it’s not easy to discern the actual size of the stash of corporate money abroad.

One solid figure comes from the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation, which estimated in August that as of 2015, the total of “undistributed” and “not previously taxed” foreign earnings of U.S. companies amounted to $2.6 trillion. Microsoft, among the largest of the corporations with untaxed earnings, held about $124 billion in income abroad at the end of June.

Consider the implications of the $2.6 trillion sum for a moment. On paper, if not in reality, corporations are required to pay a federal tax rate of 35 percent.

If all that money had been taxed at that rate, it would amount to $910 billion in taxes.

Microsoft alone said its tax bill, if the company were to bring its cash holdings back to the U.S., would be about $39.3 billion.

Goldman Sachs research indicates companies in the Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index paid a median federal effective tax rate of 28 percent, on average, during the last decade, while companies with high foreign earnings paid about 22 percent.

But let’s stick with the statutory 35 percent rate for a moment. My calculations show that at that rate, the lost corporate tax revenue would amount to almost two-thirds of all the money ($1.39 trillion) paid by Americans in personal income tax in 2014, according to Treasury data. And the lost tax revenue is more than 2.5 times the income tax paid annually by U.S. corporations.

Even if corporations were given a big break — highly likely under any tax-code revision — the impact of any tax payments on those profits would still be large.

In reality, current legislative plans to bring the money home call for lowering the statutory rate — to somewhere below 20 percent on a one-time basis — as well as for lowering the overall corporate tax rate permanently. That could be part of an overhaul of the entire tax code — a long-thwarted achievement that might gain new impetus after the election.

Taxing the stranded corporate earnings, whatever their amount, is certainly on the Washington agenda. Goldman Sachs estimated that an Obama administration proposal to tax U.S. corporations’ existing foreign earnings at a 14 percent rate could generate $240 billion in taxes.

And the Clinton campaign has advocated using tax revenue from repatriated foreign earnings to help finance an ambitious domestic infrastructure program.

At the same time, Trump has proposed a one-time 10 percent tax on U.S. corporate money held abroad, while reducing the tax on future corporate earnings to 15 percent.

Any of these variations would yield a lot of revenue, and the higher the corporate tax rate, the greater the short-term benefit for U.S. taxpayers.

Stock investors would also enjoy a windfall under earnings-repatriation plans, but the lower the corporate tax rate, the greater the benefit. It’s easy to see why.

For one thing, studies show that in 2004 when the American Jobs Creation Act granted a “tax holiday,” in which companies were allowed to bring money home at a 5.25 percent tax rate, they used very little of it to create jobs or develop new businesses or technologies. Most of the cash flowed to investors in the form of buybacks and dividends.

“The holiday gave multinational firms a signal that there was no reason to pay the full tax due at repatriation,” Kimberly Clausing, a professor at Reed College, wrote in a recent paper. “Instead, one should wait for the next holiday or lobby for a tax system that exempts foreign income entirely.”

That’s why the details of a tax deal are so important. A tax holiday could encourage companies to stockpile earnings overseas again and defer American taxes, while enriching investors.

If $1 trillion were repatriated and companies funneled nearly all of it to their shareholders, the windfall would be very large indeed: It could come close to the $975 billion in buybacks and dividends for all S&P 500 stocks for the 12 months through June, according to data provided by Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Dividends and buybacks are important. They have been helping prop up the stock market. Returning money this way might give the market, and specific companies, an ephemeral sugar high.

For these reasons, in a recent report for clients, Goldman Sachs suggested that investors consider buying shares of companies with the biggest untaxed foreign earnings: Microsoft, General Electric, Apple and Pfizer, which also top the list of untaxed earnings giants compiled by Audit Analytics, an accounting research firm.