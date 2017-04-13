NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A committee of attorneys involved in litigation arising from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill has made its recommendation for dividing some $700 million in fees among 122 law firms involved in years of complex legal work.
Two Louisiana law firms that oversaw the litigation each will get roughly $87.8 million if a federal judge approves the recommendation filed this week in U.S. District Court in New Orleans.
Those firms are Domengeaux (doh-MING’-oh) Wright Roy & Edwards of Lafayette and the firm of Herman, Herman & Katz in New Orleans.
Millions of barrels of oil spewed into the Gulf of Mexico for 87 days after an explosion on an offshore BP rig.
BP has estimated its costs related to the spill, including cleanup, restoration and legal settlements, total more than $61 billion.
