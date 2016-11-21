LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man test-driving a car at the Los Angeles Auto Show plowed onto a sidewalk and hit a planter on Monday, sending concrete shards spraying and injuring at least a half-dozen people, authorities said.

Paramedics evaluated eight people and took six people, including the driver, to hospitals with minor to moderate injuries, Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

However, police Lt. Chris Ramirez said the injured included five pedestrians, the 24-year-old driver and his passenger.

None of the injuries were life-threatening and it was unclear whether any of the pedestrians actually were struck by the car, authorities said.

The crash took place outside the Los Angeles Convention Center shortly before 1:15 p.m.

An orange-red Fiat 500e with a decal that said “Drive today! At the auto show” jumped the curb when the driver lost control, police said. Its windshield was cracked and the hood damaged.

The driver was possibly unlicensed, Sgt. Jack Richter told the Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2geCHR1).

Messages to auto show representatives seeking comment weren’t immediately returned.

On its website, however, the auto show says people attending the show who want to test-drive cars must have a valid driver’s license and sign a waiver of liability.

“You may be asked to pass a Breathalyzer test in order to participate,” the website says.

Drivers are allowed to carry passengers on the drive but they must be at least 8 years old, according to the requirements.