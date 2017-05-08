PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A $54 million lawsuit over Rhode Island’s tallest building, called the Superman Building, has been settled just before a trial was scheduled to begin in federal court.
The owner of the Providence skyscraper had sued Bank of America, saying the bank allowed it to fall into disrepair. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank countered that it spent millions of dollars on maintenance before it moved out four years ago.
A trial had been set to begin Monday.
The amount of the settlement hasn’t been disclosed.
The building is owned by High Rock Westminster Street. It has been vacant for years and has become a symbol of the state’s economic decline.
It was the tallest skyscraper in New England when it opened in 1928 as the Industrial National Bank Building and became the most recognizable feature on the Providence skyline.
