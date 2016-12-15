ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis-area executive and four others have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly kidnapping a man and collecting ransom from his parents.

The U.S. attorney’s office in St. Louis announced kidnapping conspiracy charges Thursday against Todd Beckman, Kerry Roades, Zachary Smith and brothers Blake and Caleb Laubinger. All but Smith also face a weapons charge.

Beckman is president and CEO of BAM Brands, which according to its website owns tanning and age management businesses.

Prosecutors say the victim was abducted Nov. 21 from his home and taken to a home where he was beaten, assaulted and attacked with a stun gun. He was then allegedly transported in a shipping container to another home.

The U.S. attorney’s office says his parents paid a ransom of about $27,000.