CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago woman has been awarded $3 million in a lawsuit against a pharmaceutical company she blamed for her husband’s suicide.
Wendy Dolin’s husband, Stewart, stepped in front of a Chicago Transit Authority train on July 15, 2010. He had been taking paroxetine, a drug for depression and anxiety.
Dolin claimed GlaxoSmithKline failed to warn her husband’s doctor that the drug could increase risk of suicidal behavior.
The drug company makes Paxil, a brand-name version of paroxetine. Dolin’s husband was taking the generic form. The jury agreed with her that GlaxoSmithKline was still responsible because the drugs are identical and have the same labeling.
In a statement, GlaxoSmithKline said Thursday’s decision was disappointing and they plan to appeal.
