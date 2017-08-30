LYNN, Mass. (AP) — Federal officials say a Massachusetts company is recalling more than 32,000 pounds of cooked chicken sausage product due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Wednesday that Demakes Enterprises Inc. is recalling Thin ‘n Trim Fully Cooked Chicken Sausage Buffalo Style.
The sausages were produced and packaged between Jan. 20 and Aug. 10. They had been shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Officials say there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the product. Anyone who bought the product is urged not to consume it.
Most Read Stories
- Icy spray, heavy pots may have doomed Seattle crab boat Destination, Coast Guard learns
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- A city of riches? Most Seattle filers make less than $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- Seattle leads nation in home-price growth for 10th straight month
- Seattle-based crab boat found on Bering Sea bottom; lost since February with crew of 6
Demakes also sells deli meats and hot dogs.
The company is based in Lynn. It hasn’t returned an email seeking comment.