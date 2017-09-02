CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico say three people were found dead in a battery tank explosion.
The explosion was reported Friday morning near Carlsbad in far southeastern New Mexico.
The Eddy County sheriff’s office says it took about three hours to contain the blaze before the bodies were found, though they haven’t been identified.
A tank battery is used to store and process oil wells.
Most Read Stories
- 110 arrested in Bellevue prostitution sting set up ‘to fill void’ after Asian brothels shut down
- Local pro skateboarder Cory Kennedy arrested after Vashon Island crash kills beloved videographer
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- ‘You need to leave’: This is not my Central District | My Take
- Analysis: Scary Seahawks' defense just got scarier with addition of Sheldon Richardson
It’s unclear what caused the explosion.