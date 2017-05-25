WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and 21 other Republicans are urging the president to follow through on his campaign pledge to pull out of the Paris climate accord.

The GOP senators sent a two-page letter Thursday to President Donald Trump. The letter says remaining in the international agreement to reduce carbon emissions could fuel legal challenges to the administration’s plans to roll back environmental regulations.

Most of the senators who signed are from states that depend on the continued burning of coal, oil and gas. That includes Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Inhofe and others who, like Trump, have suggested the scientific data showing the Earth is warming due to man-made carbon emissions is a hoax.

The letter signers account for fewer than half of Senate Republicans.