MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say work has halted at a Facebook building under construction in California after an equipment failure caused part of the structure to collapse, injuring two workers.

KNTV reports (http://bit.ly/2oPJ6FJ ) that the construction workers were injured Wednesday evening after falling about 40 feet (12.19 meters) while assembling the structure’s steel framing. Fire officials say a steel beam they were standing on dropped nearly 20 feet (6.1 meters), catching on a lower floor assembly and catapulting them toward the ground.

Both men were transported to a hospital.

Chief Harold Schapelhouman says that it’s a miracle the workers survived and that their safety harnesses likely saved them.

The accident is under investigation by state safety inspectors.

