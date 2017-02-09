BOSTON (AP) — Two Massachusetts daily newspapers that could trace their roots to the late 19th century have ceased publication, citing financial pressures.

The Malden Evening News and the Medford Daily Mercury stopped publishing print and online editions in mid-January. They both published Monday through Friday.

Patrick Horgan, a member of the family that owned the newspapers, says many of their biggest advertisers are also struggling financially and “we just didn’t know where our revenue would come from.” He didn’t know how many jobs were lost in the closures.

The papers were bought out of bankruptcy about 20 years ago by Horgan’s father, attorney-turned-publisher Daniel J. Horgan. He was publisher until his death in 2011.

Both communities north of Boston have weekly newspapers and associated websites.