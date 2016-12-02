PELLA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say two of the three people killed when a pickup truck crashed into an Iowa Wal-Mart store were employees, while the third was shopping.
Law enforcement officials said Friday that those killed in the Thursday morning crash were 31-year-old Carrie Zugg, of Leighton, and 29-year-old Lindsey Rietveld, of Bussey, both employees of the Pella store, and 76-year-old Ruth Jean DeJong, of Pella, a shopper. DeJong’s husband, 77-year-old Robert DeJong, was injured in the crash and remained hospitalized.
The only other injured person was the driver of the truck, 66-year-old Dennis Mockenhaupt, of Knoxville, Iowa. Investigators say Mockenhaupt plowed at a high rate of speed through a glass front entrance. Officials declined to say Friday what caused the crash, but had earlier said it was believed to be an accident.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.