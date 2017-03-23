PITTSBURGH (AP) — And they say cats have nine lives.
A gas explosion that leveled a home in the Pittsburgh suburbs on Thursday spared two dogs that were inside at the time.
Officials say the homeowner was at work and no one was injured.
One of the dogs suffered an eye injury and burns.
People’s Gas spokesman Barry Kukovich says crews are working to determine the cause of the explosion, which destroyed the house.
Workers shut off gas service to the neighborhood in Moon Township and went from home to home to check the lines.
