NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two airplanes have again clipped wings at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport for the second day in a row.
Authorities say a United Airlines plane was backing out of a gate Wednesday evening when it made contact with an Austrian Airlines plane, which was parked at another gate.
The incident comes a day after a United Airlines plane and a Lufthansa plane clipped wings while on the ground at Newark.
A spokeswoman for Chicago-based United said Tuesday that the United plane was at a stop when the empty Lufthansa plane made contact with it. A spokeswoman for Cologne, Germany-based Deutsche Lufthansa AG disputed that, saying its aircraft was parked when it was damaged.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy rain, strong winds: 4-day stretch of storms on its way
- Police kill knife-bearing man as final holdouts are evicted from Jungle WATCH
- With Falcons staying in town, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson takes some special guests on his weekly hospital tour
- Don’t permit homeless camping in Seattle’s green spaces | Editorial
- Unshackled, Trump unleashes aggressive attacks on own party VIEW
No one was hurt in either incident.
They both remain under investigation.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.