NEW DELHI (AP) — A court in north India has sentenced 13 factory workers to life imprisonment for taking part in violence at the country’s largest automobile factory that led to the death of a manager nearly five years ago.

Four other workers were sentenced to five years in prison for the rioting that broke out at the Maruti Suzuki manufacturing unit in Manesar in Haryana state in July 2012 following a dispute between workers and management at the factory.

The court on Saturday also fined 14 other workers accused of rioting and vandalism at the factory.

Defense lawyers said they would appeal the verdict in a higher court.

The subsidiary of Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. operates two factories in India.