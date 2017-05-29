BERLIN (AP) — Economists say countries should ramp up the price of carbon emissions to as much as $100 per metric ton by 2030 to stop catastrophic global warming.
Experts including Nobel Laureate Joseph Stiglitz and former World Bank chief economist Nicholas Stern say carbon dioxide should be taxed at $40-$80 per ton by 2020.
They say prices should rise to $50-$100 by 2030 to give businesses and governments an incentive to lower emissions even when fossil fuels are cheap.
In a report published Monday, they suggest poor countries could aim for a lower tax since their economies are more vulnerable.
Most Read Stories
- Swedish double-booked its surgeries, and the patients didn't know | Quantity of Care
- Democrats are supposed to be fighting back, but they just keep losing | Danny Westneat
- Submarines dismantled in Puget Sound are symbols of nation’s defense dilemma | Jon Talton
- Spike Lee posts, then deletes photo thanking Seahawks' Pete Carroll for signing Colin Kaepernick
- Singer John Legend donates $5K to help cover Seattle’s school-lunch debt
The Trump administration has rejected calls to introduce a carbon tax in the United States, saying it would cost jobs.
European Union carbon prices stand at just under $6 per ton.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.