NEW YORK (AP) — Ten of New York City’s largest commercial landlords are joining the carbon challenge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent in 10 years.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Real Estate Board of New York are announcing Thursday that The Durst Organization, Forest City, Silverstein Properties and others have signed onto the challenge.
Environmental groups including the Environmental Defense Fund and commercial tenants including Barnes & Noble and Viacom are also joining the challenge.
The carbon challenge started in 2007 with 17 colleges and universities. It has since been expanded to include 10 hospital organizations and 18 hotels.
Officials say the buildings now joining the program will add more than 58 million square feet to the challenge.
Participants must work together to boost energy efficiency.
