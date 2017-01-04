Menu
Search

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman walks back to the bench after Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones scored in the second quarter. (Bettina Hansen/The Seattle Times)
Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman returns to the bench. (Bettina Hansen / The Seattle Times)
Matt Calkins

This season, the Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to unlikable

Michael Bennett’s postgame tirade in Atlanta was just the latest example of how many Seahawks have shown a lack of grace during the 2016 season.

Microsoft

Microsoft’s Peggy Johnson reflects company’s shift on business dealings

Peggy Johnson, one of Microsoft’s top executives, is the company’s point person when it comes to relations with other companies and potential partners.

KeyArena in Seattle is photographed Thursday, October 27, 2016. LO
Geoff Baker

Why has city shifted to KeyArena route? It’s looking at more than Sodo

Renovating KeyArena seems the more likely path in bringing the NBA and NHL to Seattle. This new twist comes as the city has looked at more options besides the Sodo arena group.

LOW TIDE DES MOINES 071014 This dead Dungeness crab had a cracked shell and was found at the tide line at Des Moines Beach Park. (Speculation by a beach naturalist was it was too small to be kept by crabbers and was tossed back, cracking its shell when it hit the water.)
Environment

Study predicts decline in Dungeness crab from ocean acidification

Dungeness crab are one of the species expected to be hit by the rising ocean acidity from fossil-fuel combustion, according to a new study.

Don't Miss

Wed., December 28, 2016. Lummi tribal member Lonnie â€œLumpyâ€ James bends over for hours, one hand on the rake the other using one finger to pry the Manila clams from the sand. Heâ€™s out in Lummi Bay at low tide in pitch black of night.
Environment

Lummi clammers, dairy farmers team up to clean bacteria-polluted bay, rather than fight  WATCH

Opinion

Obama’s impressive, if not perfect, record shows he made America better

Nicole & Co.

When your son is a girl: Seattle author tells a story of gender dysphoria

The pass to Luke Willson bounces up into the air and becomes intercepted by Atlanta in the Seahawks final possession of the game. (Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times)
Seahawks

Tight end Luke Willson, one of Seahawks’ 13 unrestricted free agents, says he’s hoping to be back  WATCH

Local News

epa05714608 A photograph made available on 13 January 2017 showing workers preparing seating for the Inauguration of president elect of the United States Donald Trump in front of the Washington memorial in Washington DC, USA, 12 January 2017. Donald Trump takes the oath of office as he is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2017. Trump defeated Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton on Election Day 08 November 2016 to become the next US President. EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Seattleites to mark Trump inauguration by some celebrations — but also marches and protests

Featured Columnist

Saint Mark’s issues a call to action for marginalized groups

Education Lab

With DeVos as secretary of education, what are possible impacts here?

Want poor kids to thrive in school? That could cost double what we pay now

WSU’s online bachelor’s degree program earns high ranking

In class and on task: New state plan would track student attendance and test scores

Fund For The Needy

Mason Bernardo, a 17-year-old senior at Redmond High School, is photographed at Youth Eastside Services in Bellevue, Wash. Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. â€œYouth Eastside Services gave me the tools to find myself again,â€ Bernardo said. â€œIt’s a very open and accepting place.â€ ((Editorâ€™s note: Bernardo uses he/him pronouns.))

Counseling opens the future for teen at Youth Eastside Services

Thursday, November 23, 2016. FUND FOR THE NEEDY Sound Generations volunteer driver Linda Milgrom at right is getting instructions of where to go from Betty Comtois who is being driven to her physical therapy session.

For thousands of seniors, a simple ride to the doctor becomes a lifeline

Gratitude, generosity, hard work: How this mother inspires her daughters

Linda Awuah with her two children, Kristen Antwi and Kennedy Antwi, in the Early Learning Center at Wellspring Family Services in Seattle, Tuesday December 6, 2016. Fund for the Needy

Science with a heart: Brain studies inform Wellspring’s approach to homelessness

Business & Tech

Only a handful at African Americans are visible for the rollout of the 5,000th B-17 on May 12, 1944 in front of Plant 2 at Boeing Field.

Boeing’s difficult journey from racism to diversity  VIEW

Featured Columnist

Economic powerhouses squeeze shoppers, workers

Videos of the Year

PRODUCED BY ADVERTISING PUBLICATIONS

NW Showcase

New Launch

The $399 bike you can buy at Ikea  WATCH

(Thinkstock)
Workplace

Many workers want Trump, Congress to fully fund Social Security

Winter Getaways

No waiting! Family fun starts in Bend, Oregon  WATCH

Provided by Visit Bend
Car Talk

Power locks become paralyzed in winter

Cruising

Behind the scenes on the world’s largest cruise ship

Nation & World

A staff member adjusts a giant screen at the congress center where the annual meeting, World Economic Forum, will take place in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday Jan. 15, 2017. Business and world leaders are gathering for the annual meeting in Davos. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Stark inequality: Oxfam says 8 men as rich as half the world

Most Read Stories

Photography

Gallery

Battle of the NFC birds: Seahawks fall to Falcons in NFC divisional playoff  VIEW

In front a green screen at the Seattle Wedding Show, bride-to-be Jessica Flores, left, Lisa Lara, the maid of honor and sister of the bride Kaili Flores and Rayna Espinosa react to a computer-generated Godzilla they cannot see but will appear on a printed out photo. The green screen system and staffer to run it can be rented for $895 for four hours from ACT1 Photo Booths (CQ). Seattle Wedding Show organizers say about $27,000 is the average now spent on a wedding. The show continues Sunday at the Washington State Convention Center. ref to more photos online LO Seattle Wedding Show
Events

Brides and grooms find some surprises at Seattle Wedding Show | Photo gallery  VIEW

Friday, August 30, 2016. Alder trees press themselves over a roadway on part of the 3,000 acres that the Port Gamble and Suquamish tribes and other community partners are trying to preserve calling it the Port Gamble Forest Heritage Park. Walking, equestrian and biking trails now wind their way through the land.
Preserving nature

Saving the Port Gamble Forest, a natural jewel, from development: ‘It’s our heritage and it’s our future’  VIEW

Wed., December 28, 2016. Lummi tribal member Lonnie â€œLumpyâ€ James bends over for hours, one hand on the rake the other using one finger to pry the Manila clams from the sand. Heâ€™s out in Lummi Bay at low tide in pitch black of night.
Environment

Lummi clammers, dairy farmers team up to clean bacteria-polluted bay, rather than fight  WATCH

Entertainment

It’s the ‘golden age’ of U.S. composing, Seattle chamber-music fest director proclaims

Featured Columnist

30 must-read books for newcomers to the Northwest

Editorials & Opinion

Let MLK and Obama inspire service to democracy | Editorial

Featured Columnist

Godspeed, Mr. President

Editorial Page Cartoons

Trump versus the FBI, the ACA and SAG

Sports

KeyArena in Seattle is photographed Thursday, October 27, 2016. LO

Why has city shifted to KeyArena route? It’s looking at more than Sodo | Inside Sports Business

Featured Columnist

Seahawks will pick 26th in first round of 2017 NFL Draft

Life

Why Belltown is the barhopping hub to watch in 2017

Featured Columnist

Washington poised to become one of 10 states where men outnumber women

Pacific NW Magazine

Ron Judd future

Ron Judd fast-forwards 25 years for a more-fiction-than-science look at our beloved city’s future

Travel

Honolulu’s Chinatown revives with a focus on arts, dining and shopping  VIEW

The Seattle Times Presents

Hear and share engaging stories about education at our Education Lab event