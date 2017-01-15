Menu
White House predicts courts will reinstate travel ban

Fouad Alali 34 of Kent, smiles after arriving to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to meet his sister Zaynab Alali, left, Sunday February 5, 2017, after a federal judge ordered a halt to President Donald Trump’s travel ban. Fouad, a green-card holder and baker at Essential Baking Company, was visiting their sick mother at home in Iraq. (Bettina Hansen / The Seattle Times)
Fouad Alali smiles after arriving to Sea-Tac from Iraq to meet his sister Zaynab Alali, left, after a federal judge ordered a halt to Trump's travel ban.

Rebuffed in its bid for a quick reversal, the White House said Sunday it expected the courts to reaffirm President Donald Trump's executive power and reinstate a ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

NFL Senior Counsel of Legal Affairs Michael Buchwald holds up Super Bowl 51 tickets as he explains the anti-counterfeit features of legitimate tickets during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A new era of Super Bowl tickets is here — thanks to debacle Seahawks fans faced

The debacle faced by Seahawks fans in Glendale, Ariz., two years ago prompted the NFL to step in and create a new way for secondary tickets to reach fans.

Jeret Chiri, center, tries his hand at the “Deconstruction Zone,” the final hole in which players’ balls are drilled and destroyed, as Anna Krupp, left, looks on at the final incarnation of the popular Smash Putt miniature golf experience in Seattle on Friday, Jan. 28, 2017. The final Smash Putt will be open through April, and this time is located in a former Mexican restauraunt in Post Alley.

Smash Putt, Seattle’s ‘miniature golf apocalypse,’ says goodbye

Smash Putt, a sometimes-bewildering putt-putt nightclub designed by hackers and carpenters, has its final pop-up in an old Mexican restaurant near the waterfront — but its founders are scheming about future projects.

A dozen ideas to better fund K-12 education, improve student outcomes

Super Bowl 51: When and how to watch Sunday’s big game between the Patriots and Falcons

Washington’s Markelle Fultz is fouled by UCLA’s Lonzo Ball as he runs the lane in the first half Saturday. The UCLA Bruins men’s basketball team played at the University of Washington Saturday, February 4, 2017.
UCLA hammers Huskies men by 41 points

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady yells as he takes the field for warm ups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough MA., on November 13th, 2016.
Super Bowl 51: It’s OK to hate the Patriots, but they are impressive

The I-405 toll-lane experiment: How's it working for drivers, and the state?

Trump drives two prominent state Republicans to the ACLU

McCleary roundup: How close are lawmakers to fully funding public schools? (Spoiler alert: Not very)

Washington’s school funding: A patchwork of jerry-rigged fixes nets some districts extra cash

Washington state Senate OKs education-funding plan

Number of homeless students in Washington state climbs to nearly 40,000

Mason Bernardo, a 17-year-old senior at Redmond High School, is photographed at Youth Eastside Services in Bellevue, Wash. Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. â€œYouth Eastside Services gave me the tools to find myself again,â€ Bernardo said. â€œIt’s a very open and accepting place.â€ ((Editorâ€™s note: Bernardo uses he/him pronouns.))

Counseling opens the future for teen at Youth Eastside Services

Thursday, November 23, 2016. FUND FOR THE NEEDY Sound Generations volunteer driver Linda Milgrom at right is getting instructions of where to go from Betty Comtois who is being driven to her physical therapy session.

For thousands of seniors, a simple ride to the doctor becomes a lifeline

Gratitude, generosity, hard work: How this mother inspires her daughters

Linda Awuah with her two children, Kristen Antwi and Kennedy Antwi, in the Early Learning Center at Wellspring Family Services in Seattle, Tuesday December 6, 2016. Fund for the Needy

Science with a heart: Brain studies inform Wellspring’s approach to homelessness

Keystone debate: Is there really a need for so many new oil pipelines?

Immigration is more than story about economics

Metropolitan Market Metropolitan Champagne, $28, Fresh Tulip Bouquet, $23, and The Cookie, $3
Holiday Gifts

Valentine’s Day 2017 gift guide

Wood is a design natural, inside and out

Director Megan Griffiths on the set of “Lucky Them,” a 2014 film shot in and around Seattle. After getting a master’s degree, Griffiths started her film career working nights and weekend for free. (Courtesy of Barb Kinney)
How to break into Seattle’s film industry

How to make the most of a Seattle layover

Concept car: A Navigator takes a detour

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, center, talks to reporters as Solicitor General Noah Purcell, second from right, looks on, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, following a hearing in federal court in Seattle. A U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States after Washington state and Minnesota urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

How Washington state upended Trump’s travel ban

Jeret Chiri, center, tries his hand at the “Deconstruction Zone,” the final hole in which players’ balls are drilled and destroyed, as Anna Krupp, left, looks on at the final incarnation of the popular Smash Putt miniature golf experience in Seattle on Friday, Jan. 28, 2017. The final Smash Putt will be open through April, and this time is located in a former Mexican restauraunt in Post Alley.
Smash Putt, Seattle's 'miniature golf apocalypse,' says goodbye

Reader’s Lens | A sideways glance

Tiffany Sannes, left, a volunteer with the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center, places Post-it notes onto a board alongside preventive services specialist Rachel Taylor on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at Westlake Park in Seattle. “I am a sexual assault survivor,” said Sannes, “so after the (presidential) election I felt like I needed to come out and do something to raise awareness.” During the BEING LOUD Pop-up Event, organizers invited people to put their names on colorful Post-it notes with the message “I stand with survivors of sexual assault.” (* NOTE: THE ORGANIZERS AND THEIR LITERATURE SPELLED OUT THE NAME OF THE EVENT IN ALL CAPITAL LETTERS, WHICH PLAYS INTO THE “BEING LOUD” THEME *)
Voices raised to increase awareness about sexual assault

Artist Tim Kerr from Austin, Texas, works on a commissioned mural at Coyote Central on Thursday, January 27, 2016, in the Central District neighborhood of Seattle. The subject of the mural is Brent McDonald, an art teacher at the community center who was killed in the Belltown neighborhood in December of 2015. After its completion, the mural will be placed in the Coyote Central courtyard. (*THIS IS FOR A LINES ONLY FEATURE – LO *)
Beloved artist, youth mentor Brent McDonald remembered in mural

FILE â€” Ben Affleck arrives at the premiere of â€œBatman v Superman: Dawn of Justiceâ€ at Radio City Music Hall in New York, March 20, 2016. One of the most ambitious challenges in Hollywood â€” actors doubling as directors on their films â€” has proved too much for Affleck, who will no longer direct the coming movie, â€œThe Batman.â€ (Rebecca Smeyne/The New York Times)

Beyond Ben Affleck: How do stars fare as actor-directors?

Closing the book on 34 years in The Seattle Times newsroom

A veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan wars: We must protect our Muslim allies | Op-Ed

I had forgotten that I am black

Boy scout cookies, news fatigue and praying for the GOP

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman walks back to the bench after Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones scored in the second quarter as the Seattle Seahawks take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta for an NFC playoff game Saturday January 14, 2017.

Report: Seahawks unlikely to be penalized for Richard Sherman injury situation

Report: Seahawks unlikely to be penalized for Richard Sherman injury situation

Alfajores tea cookies, featuring a dulce de leche center, as prepared by Leora Bloom on Thursday, November 3, 2016, in Seattle.

Alfajores, tea cookies made with dulce de leche, are loved in Latin America (and everywhere else) | Taste

The head of the Pike Place Market renovation wants to keep it weird

The clipped ear of the free-range cat in Burien indicates it’s a male (left ear clipped) and neutered. Friday Sept 16 2016

Cat fight: Barb Horton’s passion is to save cats and put them to work. Not everyone thinks that’s a good thing.

022214 – PEORIA, AZ – Robinson Cano signs for fans Saturday at Mariners Spring Training in Peoria, AZ. (mariners23) (stone23)

Need a break from winter? Arizona has spring training, sunshine, hiking and more

Hear engaging stories about education at our Ignite Education Lab event