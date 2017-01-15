Menu
Search

From the editor
Keeping journalism alive begins with you. If you don't subscribe to The Seattle Times, we invite you to do so today.
UW coach Chris Peterson, on the left, and WSU coach Mike Leach will find out which recruits they landed on National Signing Day. (Johnny Andrews / The Seattle Times) (Young Kwak / AP)
National Signing Day

UW, WSU recruiting tracker: Updates on Huskies, Cougars’ Class of 2017

As Chris Petersen and Mike Leach put the finishing touches on their classes of 2017, get updates here through National Signing Day on Feb. 1.

Watch: Russell Wilson boxes with foam noodles and talks offseason plans with Conan O’Brien

Russell Wilson talked about his offseason training, boxed with foam noodles and more in an appearance on the Conan O'Brien show Tuesday night. Updated

Stacks of diapers and childrenâ€™s clothing are part of a display at Boeing Co.â€™s 787 Dreamliner campus in North Charleston to illustrate to workers the annual cost of joining the International Association of Machinists union. Boeing workers are scheduled to vote Feb. 15 on whether they want the IAM to represent them. (Courtesy of International Association of Machinists)

Diapers on display as Boeing campaigns against Machinists in S. Carolina vote

The upcoming vote by Boeing production workers in North Charleston, S.C., on representation by the International Association of Machinists has sparked a propaganda war with factory displays and online videos.

Watch: Jon Stewart predicts Trump’s next executive orders, mocks his ties

The former "The Daily Show" host made a surprise appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday.  WATCH Updated

Don't Miss

Black History Month

Your guide to Black History Month events in the Seattle area

Music

‘Banned in the U.S.A.’: KEXP responds to Trump with music

Podcast

Podcast: How has Donald Trump’s immigration ban impacted the world of sports?

Opinion

Sen. Ericksen, you can’t be two places at one time

Local News

Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib, with gavel, has surprise visitors from Matheia CQ School in Ballard when Sen. Kevin Ranker, behind him, encountered the students on a tour and invited them into the chamber which was not in session. The independent school is a K through 5th grade. Wed. Jan 18, 2017 Habib, a democrat, presides over the senate.

Tech innovations help Washington’s blind lieutenant governor oversee Legislature  WATCH

Featured Columnist

UW prez is right to stand up for free speech … even for right-wing nut-jobs

Education Lab

After tuition cut, Washington college students lobby for a freeze

Number of homeless students in Washington state climbs to nearly 40,000

Introducing Domonique Meeks, our democratically elected Ignite Education Lab speaker

Will rich districts suffer under McCleary school-funding fix?

Fund For The Needy

Mason Bernardo, a 17-year-old senior at Redmond High School, is photographed at Youth Eastside Services in Bellevue, Wash. Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. â€œYouth Eastside Services gave me the tools to find myself again,â€ Bernardo said. â€œIt’s a very open and accepting place.â€ ((Editorâ€™s note: Bernardo uses he/him pronouns.))

Counseling opens the future for teen at Youth Eastside Services

Thursday, November 23, 2016. FUND FOR THE NEEDY Sound Generations volunteer driver Linda Milgrom at right is getting instructions of where to go from Betty Comtois who is being driven to her physical therapy session.

For thousands of seniors, a simple ride to the doctor becomes a lifeline

Gratitude, generosity, hard work: How this mother inspires her daughters

Linda Awuah with her two children, Kristen Antwi and Kennedy Antwi, in the Early Learning Center at Wellspring Family Services in Seattle, Tuesday December 6, 2016. Fund for the Needy

Science with a heart: Brain studies inform Wellspring’s approach to homelessness

Business & Tech

Several couriers and a pile of packages they will deliver on their afternoon rounds in Beijing, China, Jan. 18, 2017. The Chinese e-commerce industry has been built on the backs of couriers — they number 1.2 million, according to one survey — and the low pay, long hours and harsh working conditions are coming under scrutiny of labor activists and legal experts. (Gilles Sabrie/The New York Times)

China’s e-commerce boom can be a tough road for couriers

Featured Columnist

Seattle among metros most exposed to ‘Trump trade shock’

Featured Video Stories

PRODUCED BY ADVERTISING PUBLICATIONS

NW Showcase

Once you’ve defined your desired level of interaction with an overly friendly colleague, then you need to clearly draw that line. (Thinkstock)
Career Advice

Dealing with a colleague who wants to be friends (when you don’t)

Hit Refresh
Provided by Penelope and the Beauty Bar

Freshen up mind and body to beat the winter blahs

Outdoor Adventures

Bucket-list adventure: A rare Grand Canyon mule ride

Around Town
Provided by Kush21

How to make the most of a Seattle layover

Many natural-material sinks are handcrafted from a single piece of stone, making them one-of-a-kind items. (Kohler via TNS)
Home Improvement

Stone sink is a natural choice for new bathroom

Nation & World

President Donald Trump shakes hands with 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Neil Gorsuch, his choice for Supreme Court Justices in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Gorsuch: Conservative court nominee praised by some liberals

Most Read Stories

Photography

Artist Tim Kerr from Austin, Texas, works on a commissioned mural at Coyote Central on Thursday, January 27, 2016, in the Central District neighborhood of Seattle. The subject of the mural is Brent McDonald, an art teacher at the community center who was killed in the Belltown neighborhood in December of 2015. After its completion, the mural will be placed in the Coyote Central courtyard. (*THIS IS FOR A LINES ONLY FEATURE – LO *)
Mural memorial

Beloved artist, youth mentor Brent McDonald remembered in mural

Seattle native Tanya Woo performs a traditional Chinese ribbon dance called “Flight to the Sky,” during Lunar New Year festivities, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Seattle’s International District.
Gallery

Photos: Celebrating Lunar New Year  VIEW

Sarah Farah, director of Somali Community Services of Seattle, welcomes Ruqiya Ahmed, 70, off the shuttle for their weekly lunch for seniors in Rainier Beach Wednesday January 25, 2017. “That’s a day that they cannot wait for the whole week,” said Farah about their weekly lunch.
Somali seniors

Seniors lunch, laugh, learn at Somali Community Services  VIEW

The city of Bellevue and the Cascade Mountains is seen from the East Portal Viewpoint near the I-90 bridge on Monday, January 23, 2017.
January views

Finding beauty in our Northwest January

Entertainment

‘Banned in the U.S.A.’: KEXP responds to Trump with music

Featured Columnist

Nelson Algren short story contest – deadline tonight

Editorials & Opinion

Sen. Ericksen, you can’t be two places at one time | Editorial

Featured Columnist

Trump’s travel ban is a national embarrassment

Editorial Page Cartoons

Trump's first days, MTM's last, women just getting started

Sports

Lorenzo Romar complains about the no-call against his offense in the 2nd half. The University of Oregon men’s basketball team played the University of Washington Wednesday, January 4, 2016 at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

UW’s Lorenzo Romar preaches patience, but it’s getting harder to buy in

Featured Columnist

Watch: Russell Wilson boxes with foam noodles and talks offseason plans with Conan O’Brien

Life

Hop Mob: Our state’s hoppiest beers will be tapped this week

Featured Columnist

More than 21,000 Washington residents are from countries banned by Trump

Pacific NW Magazine

Portrait of burlesque performer Ms. Briq House on Thursday, December 29, 2016, in Seattle. Ms. Briq House considers herself an advocate of sensuality and an experiential instructor of intimacy. (*NOTE: ALL PERFORMERS IN THE SERIES FOR THIS STORY PREFER TO BE RECOGNIZED BY THEIR STAGE NAMES*)

Black Like Me: It’s time for a deeper conversation about race in America

Travel

Cowabunga! Backcountry sledding for the big kids  WATCH

The Seattle Times Presents

Hear engaging stories about education at our Ignite Education Lab event