Menu
Search

Updated

Judge in Seattle halts Trump’s immigration order nationwide

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, left, is greeted by well-wishers after he spoke to reporters, after federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States after Washington state and Minnesota urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, left, is greeted by well-wishers in Seattle, after a federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked President Trump’s travel ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries. (Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press)

“The Constitution prevailed today,” Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said. “No one is above the law — not even the president.”

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015, file photo, an F-35 jet arrives at its new operational base at Hill Air Force Base, in northern Utah. Shares of Lockheed Martin fell Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, as President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that making F-35 fighter planes is too costly and that he will cut “billions” in costs for military purchases. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Defense

Lockheed wins pared back F-35 fighter contract after Trump’s scolding

The $8.2 billion contract saves the Pentagon about $728 million. The contract was negotiated for more than a year, and Defense Department officials were already working toward the cost reduction before Trump tweeted his dissatisfaction.

teaser 405
Traffic Lab

The I-405 toll-lane experiment: How’s it working for drivers, and the state?

It’s been more than a year since the state opened the 17-mile toll corridor along Interstate 405. It offers a quicker drive for those willing to pay up to $10 a trip, but has angered many drivers still stuck in heavy traffic. Updated

Don't Miss

Mariners

Mariners bring back the trident logo with new spring training hats

Cheap Eats

Catering company turns cafe, with incredible prices

URBAN FLOAT POD 091014 Veronica Malachowski CQ has done more than 50 floats in the pods at Urban Float where the more than half-ton of salts in warm water buoys the body to almost weightlessness. Northwest Wanderings
Retail

Urban Float expanding flotation spa chain

Opinion

America quickly losing moral high ground under Trump

Local News

Judge Janet Garrow listens to attorney Evan Bariault during an inquest for Seattle Police officers Michael Spaulding and Scott Miller on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at the King County Courthouse in Seattle regarding the fatal shooting of Che Taylor.

At Che Taylor inquest, judge OKs photo ban if witnesses ask  VIEW

Featured Columnist

Latest dust-up over new Seattle kid jail shows progress in thinking

Education Lab

McCleary roundup: How close are lawmakers to fully funding public schools? (Spoiler alert: Not very)

Washington’s school funding: A patchwork of jerry-rigged fixes nets some districts extra cash

Washington state Senate OKs education-funding plan

Number of homeless students in Washington state climbs to nearly 40,000

Fund For The Needy

Mason Bernardo, a 17-year-old senior at Redmond High School, is photographed at Youth Eastside Services in Bellevue, Wash. Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. â€œYouth Eastside Services gave me the tools to find myself again,â€ Bernardo said. â€œIt’s a very open and accepting place.â€ ((Editorâ€™s note: Bernardo uses he/him pronouns.))

Counseling opens the future for teen at Youth Eastside Services

Thursday, November 23, 2016. FUND FOR THE NEEDY Sound Generations volunteer driver Linda Milgrom at right is getting instructions of where to go from Betty Comtois who is being driven to her physical therapy session.

For thousands of seniors, a simple ride to the doctor becomes a lifeline

Gratitude, generosity, hard work: How this mother inspires her daughters

Linda Awuah with her two children, Kristen Antwi and Kennedy Antwi, in the Early Learning Center at Wellspring Family Services in Seattle, Tuesday December 6, 2016. Fund for the Needy

Science with a heart: Brain studies inform Wellspring’s approach to homelessness

Business & Tech

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015, file photo, an F-35 jet arrives at its new operational base at Hill Air Force Base, in northern Utah. Shares of Lockheed Martin fell Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, as President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that making F-35 fighter planes is too costly and that he will cut “billions” in costs for military purchases. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Lockheed wins pared back F-35 fighter contract after Trump’s scolding

Featured Columnist

Vote: What’s the economic outlook now?

Featured Video Stories

PRODUCED BY ADVERTISING PUBLICATIONS

NW Showcase

Metropolitan Market Metropolitan Champagne, $28, Fresh Tulip Bouquet, $23, and The Cookie, $3
Holiday Gifts

Valentine’s Day 2017 gift guide

Home Improvement

Wood is a design natural, inside and out  WATCH

Provided by Issaquah Cedar and Lumber
Director Megan Griffiths on the set of “Lucky Them,” a 2014 film shot in and around Seattle. After getting a master’s degree, Griffiths started her film career working nights and weekend for free. (Courtesy of Barb Kinney)
Careers

How to break into Seattle’s film industry

Around Town

How to make the most of a Seattle layover

Provided by Kush21
Auto News & Trends

Concept car: A Navigator takes a detour

Nation & World

Soldiers thwart attack on Louvre, tourists held in lockdown  VIEW

Most Read Stories

Photography

Reader’s Lens

Reader’s Lens | A sideways glance

Tiffany Sannes, left, a volunteer with the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center, places Post-it notes onto a board alongside preventive services specialist Rachel Taylor on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at Westlake Park in Seattle. “I am a sexual assault survivor,” said Sannes, “so after the (presidential) election I felt like I needed to come out and do something to raise awareness.” During the BEING LOUD Pop-up Event, organizers invited people to put their names on colorful Post-it notes with the message “I stand with survivors of sexual assault.” (* NOTE: THE ORGANIZERS AND THEIR LITERATURE SPELLED OUT THE NAME OF THE EVENT IN ALL CAPITAL LETTERS, WHICH PLAYS INTO THE “BEING LOUD” THEME *)
Social action

Voices raised to increase awareness about sexual assault  VIEW

Artist Tim Kerr from Austin, Texas, works on a commissioned mural at Coyote Central on Thursday, January 27, 2016, in the Central District neighborhood of Seattle. The subject of the mural is Brent McDonald, an art teacher at the community center who was killed in the Belltown neighborhood in December of 2015. After its completion, the mural will be placed in the Coyote Central courtyard. (*THIS IS FOR A LINES ONLY FEATURE – LO *)
Mural memorial

Beloved artist, youth mentor Brent McDonald remembered in mural

Seattle native Tanya Woo performs a traditional Chinese ribbon dance called “Flight to the Sky,” during Lunar New Year festivities, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Seattle’s International District.
Gallery

Photos: Celebrating Lunar New Year  VIEW

Entertainment

5 things to do in the Seattle area instead of watching the Super Bowl

Featured Columnist

Closing the book on 34 years in The Seattle Times newsroom

Editorials & Opinion

Hania Younis was born in Michigan to parents who immigrated from Syria in 1962. She is an engineer, attorney, real estate broker and writer and has lived in Seattle since 1991.

Immigrants like my Syrian-born father made America great | My Take

Featured Columnist

Islamophobia, extremism within

Editorial Page Cartoons

Boy scout cookies, news fatigue and praying for the GOP

Sports

Huskies players huddle around head coach Mike Neighbors after the University of Washington Huskies lose in the final moments, 72-68 to the Stanford Cardinal at in front of a sell-out crowd at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle Sunday January 29, 2017.

Kelsey Plum is on fire for Husky women. Here’s why she could start scoring even more

Featured Columnist

Two years removed from Super Bowl XLIX, how have Seahawks and Patriots changed?

Life

Friday, January 27, 2017. Ben Franz-Knight is the head of the pike Place Market PDA and oversee’s the new construction at the Market going in at right. The new construction will add retail, parking and housing to the market.

The head of the Pike Place Market renovation wants to keep it weird | Nicole & Co.

Featured Columnist

The head of the Pike Place Market renovation wants to keep it weird

Pacific NW Magazine

The clipped ear of the free-range cat in Burien indicates it’s a male (left ear clipped) and neutered. Friday Sept 16 2016

Cat fight: Barb Horton’s passion is to save cats and put them to work. Not everyone thinks that’s a good thing.

Travel

022214 – PEORIA, AZ – Robinson Cano signs for fans Saturday at Mariners Spring Training in Peoria, AZ. (mariners23) (stone23)

Need a break from winter? Arizona has spring training, sunshine, hiking and more  VIEW

The Seattle Times Presents

Hear engaging stories about education at our Ignite Education Lab event