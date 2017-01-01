Menu
Seattle women's march organizers estimate the crowd has reached 100,000. WSDOT is asking drivers to plan for delays.
Live updates: Protesting Trump, more than 100,000 march in Seattle

Demonstrators wearing distinctive pink hats, called “pussyhats,” walk north on Fourth Avenue as they participate in the Womxn’s March on Seattle. Police say the march is stretching 3-miles in length, and estimate the crowd to be more than 100,000. (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times)
From coast to coast and around the world, more than one million people gathered Saturday in support of women's rights. Times columnist Nicole Brodeur is in Washington, D.C., and we have staff stationed across Seattle. Here's how the day unfolded:

Protesters marking Inauguration Day gather on the steps of the state Capitol in Olympia, Washington on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Rachel La Corte)

Dispatches from women’s marches across Washington

In addition to Seattle, women's marches took place across Washington state, from Twisp to Spokane, Bellingham to Vancouver. Updated

Crowd comparison: Inauguration Friday and women’s march Saturday

A live cam from The National Mall in Washington, D.C., captured the size of the crowd during the inauguration Friday, and during Saturday's women's march. Updated

Husky Basketball

UW vs. Utah: Live updates as the Huskies host the Utes in Pac-12 play

Peter Saladino, president of Charter Construction, left, and Anthony Boyd, right, a carpentry foreman who is now a co-owner like the other employees, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Seattle. The two are at a residential construction project near Pike Place Market.
Employee stock plan

At Northwest firms with ESOPs, employees act like they own the place

FILE – Author Samuel Longhorne Clemens, better known under his pen name, Mark Twain, is seen in this undated file photo. Twain grew up along the Mississippi River and became a riverboat pilot. He used that setting for some of the great fiction classics of American literature such as “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” He took his name from the riverboat pilot’s cry “mark the twain,” meaning two fathoms. One of the world’s favorite authors, Twain died April 21, 1910. (AP Photo, File) NYLS515
Literature

A bedtime story Mark Twain told his children will be released

Opinion

Accept President Trump and hold him accountable for promised change

Local News

Crowds chant during demonstrations during Inauguration Day at Seattle Central College in Seattle Friday, January 20, 2017.

From Seattle streets to suburban pubs, expressions of anguish, joy on Inauguration Day  VIEW

Hate-crime proposals in Olympia would protect … police

Education Lab

Happy to hit the books, dozens of immigrant parents find a new voice as school leaders

Foreign students at Washington colleges wonder: Are they still welcome?

How did Trump’s education pick Betsy DeVos do in confirmation hearing?

Education Lab IQ: How we got this far behind in school funding

Fund For The Needy

Mason Bernardo, a 17-year-old senior at Redmond High School, is photographed at Youth Eastside Services in Bellevue, Wash. Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. â€œYouth Eastside Services gave me the tools to find myself again,â€ Bernardo said. â€œIt’s a very open and accepting place.â€ ((Editorâ€™s note: Bernardo uses he/him pronouns.))

Counseling opens the future for teen at Youth Eastside Services

Thursday, November 23, 2016. FUND FOR THE NEEDY Sound Generations volunteer driver Linda Milgrom at right is getting instructions of where to go from Betty Comtois who is being driven to her physical therapy session.

For thousands of seniors, a simple ride to the doctor becomes a lifeline

Gratitude, generosity, hard work: How this mother inspires her daughters

Linda Awuah with her two children, Kristen Antwi and Kennedy Antwi, in the Early Learning Center at Wellspring Family Services in Seattle, Tuesday December 6, 2016. Fund for the Needy

Science with a heart: Brain studies inform Wellspring’s approach to homelessness

Business & Tech

At Northwest firms with ESOPs, employees act like they own the place

Concern over income gap to vanish in Trump era

Nation & World

President-elect Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with President Barack Obama before the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) DCDP135 DCDP135

Analysis: In inaugural address, Trump delivers a shot heard around the world

Photography

Inauguration Day 2017

Inauguration Day 2017: Donald J. Trump  VIEW

Monday, January 16, 2016. Having walked in over 25 MLK marches, Fai Mathews (cq) of Seattle walks up E. Union Street from Garfield High School on her way to the Federal Building for a rally downtown.
MLK Day event

Thousands march, rally in Seattle to remember civil rights leader MLK Jr.  VIEW

Gallery

Battle of the NFC birds: Seahawks fall to Falcons in NFC divisional playoff  VIEW

In front a green screen at the Seattle Wedding Show, bride-to-be Jessica Flores, left, Lisa Lara, the maid of honor and sister of the bride Kaili Flores and Rayna Espinosa react to a computer-generated Godzilla they cannot see but will appear on a printed out photo. The green screen system and staffer to run it can be rented for $895 for four hours from ACT1 Photo Booths (CQ). Seattle Wedding Show organizers say about $27,000 is the average now spent on a wedding. The show continues Sunday at the Washington State Convention Center. ref to more photos online LO Seattle Wedding Show
Events

Brides and grooms find some surprises at Seattle Wedding Show | Photo gallery  VIEW

Entertainment

‘Moonlight,’ ‘La La Land,’ and maybe Annette Bening? Let’s predict the Oscar nominations

New-to-Seattle reading list, part 3: 25 essential nature books

Editorials & Opinion

Make some noise for change after silent Womxn’s March | My Take

The internal invasion

Big shoes, fake news, TGIF?

Sports

UW vs. Utah: Live updates as the Huskies host the Utes in Pac-12 play

George Karl invents new term, chaortic, to describe his time in Seattle

Life

<strong>Cast your cares away:</strong> Take in a fly-fishing lesson, watch the DockDogs dive or wander through the vendor booths and exhibits Wednesday-Jan. 27 at the Washington Sportsmen’s Show in Puyallup. For details, see the item under “Expos.”

Outdoors fun happening indoors at Washington Sportsmen's Show

How a reporter’s talks with a serial killer helped her understand herself

(This is for the Magazine) University of Washington international students mingle before being seated at an orientation during the start of the school year, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, in Seattle. The orientation attracted around 900 students from 80 countries.

Foreign students at Washington colleges wonder: Are they still welcome?

Travel

Ruby Princess Ship Bow

5 ways to not only survive a family cruise, but make it the best vacation ever

