Legal questions surround Trump’s immigration order; protest planned

About 1,000 protesters gathered in the Gina Marie Lindsey Arrivals Hall at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Saturday to protest a recent immigration ban enacted by Trump. (Lindsey Wasson / The Seattle Times)

Saturday's demonstration at Sea-Tac mirrored others at airports nationwide after Trump's executive action barring entry to the U.S. for immigrants from seven Muslim countries and all refugees. A protest of the immigration ban is planned for 5 p.m. Sunday at Westlake Park.

Trump travel ban sows chaos at airports, outrage at protests

The executive order sowed more chaos and outrage across the country Sunday, with travelers detained at airports, panicked families searching for relatives and protesters registering opposition to the sweeping measure that was blocked by several federal courts.  VIEW Updated

A couple takes in the sunset and the iconic bridge over Deception Pass from the north side of the strait connecting Skagit Bay with the Strait of Juan de Fuca. A feature story about Deception Pass State Park, photographed April 3, 2013. 128734
Seismic Neglect

Washington’s 30-year earthquake drill for the ‘Big One’: Order studies. Ignore them. Repeat.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered a new report on seismic danger, adding to a paper trail of recommendations that have largely been ignored for decades.

Les Ballets de Monte Carlo company dancers Lucien Postlewaite and Anjara Ballesteros in “Cendrillon.” Postlewaite said learning his part in “Cendrillon” was a challenge, as “he’s not a normal prince — he’s much more complex.” (Angela Sterling)
Lucien Postlewaite returns to Pacific Northwest Ballet for a princely guest appearance

Seattle Seahawks Richard Sherman #25 signs autographs after the NFC Practice on Wednesday January 25, in Lake Buena Vista, FL. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Trading Richard Sherman would be a very bad idea

Uwajimaya: A storied past, a vibrant future and a testament to the importance of immigrants

University of Washington professors Kevin West, left, and Carl Bergstrom hope to teach a class on “BS.” The class seeks to call BS on the ways people BS each other. Photographed January 23, 2016.
UW class on how to spot fake data goes viral within hours

This Iraqi Kurd helped the U.S. Army. Will his elderly mother be allowed to join him in U.S.?

Trump’s first week isn’t just angering the left

McCleary fix? Senate GOP wants to change teacher pay, how schools are funded

Study measures disparities in access to advanced courses in Washington high schools

‘Levy cliff’ school-funding showdown looms in state Senate

Meet this year’s Ignite Education Lab emcee (and get your tickets!)

Mason Bernardo, a 17-year-old senior at Redmond High School, is photographed at Youth Eastside Services in Bellevue, Wash. Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. â€œYouth Eastside Services gave me the tools to find myself again,â€ Bernardo said. â€œIt’s a very open and accepting place.â€ ((Editorâ€™s note: Bernardo uses he/him pronouns.))

Counseling opens the future for teen at Youth Eastside Services

Thursday, November 23, 2016. FUND FOR THE NEEDY Sound Generations volunteer driver Linda Milgrom at right is getting instructions of where to go from Betty Comtois who is being driven to her physical therapy session.

For thousands of seniors, a simple ride to the doctor becomes a lifeline

Gratitude, generosity, hard work: How this mother inspires her daughters

Linda Awuah with her two children, Kristen Antwi and Kennedy Antwi, in the Early Learning Center at Wellspring Family Services in Seattle, Tuesday December 6, 2016. Fund for the Needy

Science with a heart: Brain studies inform Wellspring’s approach to homelessness

It’s tax time, and here’s one tip: Filing early would be good

Exporters on edge after trade pact dies

Trailer home may be the right fit for buyers looking to save money

Transforming Washington’s health care landscape

Participants learn to swim as a group at an aquatic-survival class offered by Survival Systems USA in Groton, Conn. Based on positive feedback from clients in law enforcement, the military and aviation, Survival Systems is now marketing the classes to businesses interested in morale-boosting, team-building exercises. (George Etheredge / The New York Times)
Need better workplace morale? Simulate a plane crash

Wood is a design natural, inside and out  WATCH

If first gear won’t hold, adjust parking brake

FILE — President Donald Trump at the Pentagon, where James Mattis, right, was sworn in as his defense secretary, in Arlington, Va., Jan. 27, 2017. Experts believe Trumpâ€™s directive banning certain refugee visas is unlikely to significantly reduce the terrorist threat in the United States, which has been a minuscule part of the toll of violence since 2001. At left is Vice President Mike Pence. (Stephen Crowley/The New York Times)

Analysis: Sweeping order unlikely to reduce terrorist threat

Sarah Farah, director of Somali Community Services of Seattle, welcomes Ruqiya Ahmed, 70, off the shuttle for their weekly lunch for seniors in Rainier Beach Wednesday January 25, 2017. “That’s a day that they cannot wait for the whole week,” said Farah about their weekly lunch.
Seniors lunch, laugh, learn at Somali Community Services  VIEW

The city of Bellevue and the Cascade Mountains is seen from the East Portal Viewpoint near the I-90 bridge on Monday, January 23, 2017.
Finding beauty in our Northwest January

Getting her kicks, Liping Ye (CQ) winds up for another between punches to a 150-pound bag during an strenuous one-hour session. Ref to More photos online Wed Jan. 11, 2017
Punch stuff, sweat, get fit — ‘It’s fun’  WATCH

Kelley Manuel lets go of the stone while taking a curling lesson with co-workers from Paladino and Company at the Granite Curling Club of Seattle on Monday, January 23, 2016, in Seattle. Groups can reserve time on the ice with lessons for beginners from an instructor. The Granite Curling Club members are also preparing for the USA Curling Nationals which will be held at Xfinity Arena in Everett from February 11-18. For more details, anyone interested in the sport of curling or the national tournament can visit curlingseattle.org. (*THIS IS A LINES ONLY FEATURE – LO )
Curling novices learn — and laugh — as they go

New in paperback: ‘Trump Revealed,’ a recent Rebus novel and 8 more

Uwajimaya: A storied past, a vibrant future and a testament to the importance of immigrants | Editorial

A child livestreams her suicide, and the trolls laugh

Trump's first days, MTM's last, women just getting started

Mariners want newcomer Jarrod Dyson to be agitator on field, in clubhouse

There’s a right way to fall, and here’s how to do it

How hookup culture makes college students afraid to feel

Portrait of burlesque performer Ms. Briq House on Thursday, December 29, 2016, in Seattle. Ms. Briq House considers herself an advocate of sensuality and an experiential instructor of intimacy. (*NOTE: ALL PERFORMERS IN THE SERIES FOR THIS STORY PREFER TO BE RECOGNIZED BY THEIR STAGE NAMES*)

Black Like Me: It’s time for a deeper conversation about race in America

Saturday, January 7, 2016. Worth the Trip Travel. John Jenkins, co-founder and curator of the Spark Museum of Invention inside the metal cage druing a demonstration of the Megazapper, a multimillion-volt Tesla coil.

Worth the trip: a pilgrimage to experience Bellingham’s MegaZapper  WATCH

Hear engaging stories about education at our Ignite Education Lab event